Will Take-Two Disappoint Investors on Monday?

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) investors have a chance to level up next week. On Monday, the video game developer will announce earnings results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter that runs through late June.There are some big concerns heading into that report, including the fact that people are losing excitement for digital entertainment following two years of pandemic-related demand spikes. But Take-Two might still find positive ways to surprise investors by showing solid engagement trends and projecting a busy second half of the year ahead for game launches.Let's take a closer look at the Q1 earnings announcement set for Monday, Aug. 8.Continue reading