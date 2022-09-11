|
11.09.2022 16:00:00
Will Teladoc Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2042?
Tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently made some headlines when it decided to shut down Amazon Care, an in-person and virtual health service initially created for its employees but eventually expanded. Some may perceive Amazon's decision as a win for other telehealth giants such as Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), but the truth is that Amazon is unlikely to stop trying to break into this lucrative industry. Still, Teladoc's early mover advantage in telemedicine may allow the company to grow exponentially in the next couple of decades, delivering market-beating returns along the way. Meanwhile, some believe that Amazon's best days are far behind it. After all, the company's market cap exceeds $1 trillion, and it has achieved a substantial portion of its growth in the market over the past 20 years. Amazon is one of the quintessential examples of success, but the company's market cap was about $6 billion 20 years ago, which is pretty close to Teladoc's current market cap of about $5 billion. Is there any chance that Teladoc will be worth more than Amazon in 20 more years -- that is, by 2042? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teladoc Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teladoc Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,86
|-0,82%
|Amazon
|132,84
|2,98%
|Teladoc Inc
|33,24
|9,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.