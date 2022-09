Will Teladoc Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2042?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently made some headlines when it decided to shut down Amazon Care, an in-person and virtual health service initially created for its employees but eventually expanded. Some may perceive Amazon's decision as a win for other telehealth giants such as Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), but the truth is that Amazon is unlikely to stop trying to break into this lucrative industry. Still, Teladoc's early mover advantage in telemedicine may allow the company to grow exponentially in the next couple of decades, delivering market-beating returns along the way. Meanwhile, some believe that Amazon's best days are far behind it. After all, the company's market cap exceeds $1 trillion, and it has achieved a substantial portion of its growth in the market over the past 20 years. Amazon is one of the quintessential examples of success, but the company's market cap was about $6 billion 20 years ago, which is pretty close to Teladoc's current market cap of about $5 billion. Is there any chance that Teladoc will be worth more than Amazon in 20 more years -- that is, by 2042? Continue reading