15.03.2022 11:00:00
Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?
The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. That's because so many people favored online medical visits. So, the company's revenue, visits, and share price took off. Since those early days of the pandemic, revenue and visits continue to climb. But the share price story hasn't been so bright.Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast. What's the problem? Some investors worry about an eventual slowdown in growth once the pandemic is over. Another concern is competition. As a result, it's logical to wonder if Teladoc ever will top $200 again. Let's take a look at a few clues and try to find the answer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
