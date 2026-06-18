Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 12:30:00
Will Tesla Be Acquired by SpaceX? And Does That Make Tesla Stock a Buy?
Now that SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has successfully gone public, there is speculation that the company could acquire fellow Elon Musk-back company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Prediction market Kalshi already places the odds of it happening before May 1, 2027, at 54%, while SpaceX President Gwynn Shotwell has also floated the idea, saying it "might make Elon's life a little easier." The two companies already share resources and personnel and buy products from each other. This includes SpaceX buying nearly $700 million in Tesla Megapack energy storage systems in 2024 and 2025 and $131 million in Cybertrucks. They also have closely aligned boards, and Musk holds 85% of SpaceX's voting power. Musk is also set to develop a giant chip manufacturing facility in conjunction with Intel to produce AI chips for both Tesla and SpaceX. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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