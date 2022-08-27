Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.08.2022 13:20:00

Will Tesla Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have shot up by nearly 15,000% over the past decade as the disruptive company established itself as the leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) space.That remarkable upward run has brought Tesla's market capitalization to $930 billion as of this writing, making it the sixth-largest public company in the world. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), meanwhile, is the world's largest company with a market cap of nearly $2.7 trillion. Tesla has a long way to go if it's going to catch up to the iPhone maker. Could the EV leader manage it by 2030?Starting from a far smaller base, Tesla's market cap has increased at a much faster pace than Apple's over the past decade.Continue reading
22.08.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.08.22 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.07.22 Apple Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.22 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group

