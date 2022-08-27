|
27.08.2022 13:20:00
Will Tesla Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have shot up by nearly 15,000% over the past decade as the disruptive company established itself as the leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) space.That remarkable upward run has brought Tesla's market capitalization to $930 billion as of this writing, making it the sixth-largest public company in the world. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), meanwhile, is the world's largest company with a market cap of nearly $2.7 trillion. Tesla has a long way to go if it's going to catch up to the iPhone maker. Could the EV leader manage it by 2030?Starting from a far smaller base, Tesla's market cap has increased at a much faster pace than Apple's over the past decade.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,86
|-0,82%
|Apple Inc.
|164,24
|-3,23%
|Tesla
|289,30
|-2,44%
