Will Tesla Beat the Market in 2023?

In just a few months, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has gone from market darling to market dud.The electric vehicle (EV) leader remains one of the best-performing stocks of the past decade and soared through the early stages of the pandemic as the company reached a critical tipping point, delivering profitability and proving that electric vehicles were going mainstream. More recently, however, Tesla stock tumbled on reports of manufacturing slowdowns in China, a slight miss on its 2022 production target, CEO Elon Musk's antics after he bought Twitter, and the company's recent decision to slash prices on most of its vehicles by as much as 20%.As a result, the stock is down 36% over the last three months, significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which rose by 11% during that time.