|
17.12.2022 16:29:00
Will Tesla Ever Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock Again?
It wasn't all that long ago that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had a trillion-dollar valuation. As recently as April, it was part of a tiny but exclusive club of companies that had broken through the threshold. Today that club has just three members: Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet.Since then, Tesla's stock has fallen hard, losing nearly 60% of its value, and some are actively rooting for it to fail.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!