Will Tesla Finally Put an Auto Stock Back in the Dow?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is nothing if not tenacious. On Monday, investors got another reminder of how critical it is not to let their long-term investment strategies fall by the wayside. After having fallen sharply early in 2022, stock markets have powered back, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) have reached their best levels in roughly six weeks.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading