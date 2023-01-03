|
03.01.2023 14:55:37
Will Tesla Keep Weighing the Nasdaq Down in 2023?
2022 was a miserable year for investors in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The index fell 33%, posting its worst annual decline since the financial crisis in 2008 and breaking a streak of three winning years in a row from 2019 to 2021.The reversal of fortune for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders played a key role in the Nasdaq's broader decline, as the electric vehicle (EV) stock plunged 65% during 2022. Now that a new year has begun, investors want to know whether the Nasdaq will be able to bounce back -- and whether Tesla is likely to play a leading role or will keep holding back the growth-heavy index in 2023.On the first trading day of 2023, Tesla shareholders didn't seem to have much confidence that this year would be better than last year. Even as the Nasdaq gained ground in premarket trading, Tesla shares suffered another sizable drop as a combination of factors hit the EV pioneer's stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
