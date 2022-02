Will the COVID-19 Vaccine Speed Up Biotech Production?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few things eclipsed the national conversation about the coronavirus and the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. In this video clip from "The Pharma & Biotech Show," recorded on Feb. 9, Motley Fool contributor Taylor Carmichael asks Dr. Frank David, author of The Pharmagellan Guide to Analyzing Biotech Clinical Trials, whether he believes the accelerated vaccine approvals seen through the COVID-19 pandemic could become more commonplace. Continue reading