Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

If you notice more shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock in your account later this year than you originally purchased, don't be alarmed. The internet behemoth just announced a 20-for-1 stock split in conjunction with its latest earnings report. This means that investors will receive 19 additional shares for every one share of Alphabet stock they own.The extra shares of Alphabet's stock should arrive in your account in July if you qualify. Shares that are currently worth around $3,000 will be valued at approximately $150 per share after the split. Some investors love stock splits because the shares become more accessible. But you're probably wondering if the company's stock split will jack up your tax bill, too? Below we will explore how a stock split works and what this could mean for your tax return. Continue reading