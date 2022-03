Will the Housing Market Cool Off in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 2021 housing market was red-hot, and many people who were eager to buy a home inevitably had to put those plans on hold when soaring home prices made that impossible. This year, we're starting off in a similar spot -- only without record-low mortgage rates to help offset higher home values.As of January 2022, the median existing home's sale price was $350,300, reports the National Association of Realtors. That's a jump of 15.4% compared to a year prior.For buyers to be paying that much more for homes, it's clear that demand is still strong. But will that trend continue into 2022? Or will demand for homes finally start to wane?Continue reading