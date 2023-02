Will the interest rate rise trigger a stampede for tracker mortgages?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Hints by Bank of England that rates may have peaked leaves those remortgaging in a quandaryWhat does the Bank of England interest rate rise mean for you?The rush towards tracker mortgages that began even before Thursday's interest rate rise could well become a stampede after the Bank of England signalled that rates may be reaching their peak after 10 consecutive increases. It leaves those remortgaging right now in a big quandary.While UK mortgage buyers have traditionally favoured fixed-rate deals with their set monthly repayments, about 1.7 million owner-occupiers holding mortgages are still on tracker deals, with monthly payments rising and falling according to the level of the Bank base rate.