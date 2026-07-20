Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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20.07.2026 16:17:01
Will the Invesco Pharma ETF or iShares Global Healthcare Fund Be the Better Health Care Fund in 2026?
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) offers concentrated U.S. pharma exposure, while iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IXJ) provides a more diversified, lower-cost global approach with higher assets under management and dividend yields.Investors seeking exposure to the medical sector often choose between broad global baskets and targeted industry funds. This comparison examines how a concentrated pharmaceutical strategy compares against a diversified global healthcare approach, highlighting differences in cost, regional focus, and historical total returns for these two funds.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of July 16.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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