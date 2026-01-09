GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
|
09.01.2026 08:45:00
Will the Latest CEO Pay Package Rescue GameStop Stock?
GameStop (NYSE: GME) has gained attention for its meme stock status and its continued efforts to redefine itself. This has happened under the leadership of Ryan Cohen, a CEO who does not receive a salary, cash bonuses, or stock.GameStop's board has offered Cohen a compensation package contingent on achieving substantial growth in the stock price and the company itself. This is reminiscent of Elon Musk's compensation at Tesla, which likely played a role in the huge increase in the automaker's stock over the last few years.Knowing that, does the potential of this package mean investors should buy GameStop stock, or should they stay on the sidelines?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GameStop Corp
|
10.12.25
|GameStop-Aktie verliert: Umsatz und Gewinn unter den Erwartungen (finanzen.at)
|
09.12.25
|Ausblick: GameStop präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.09.25
|GameStop-Aktie profitiert: Zahlen über den Erwartungen (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.25
|Ausblick: GameStop gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.25