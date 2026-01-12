Going Aktie
Will the Market Keep Going Up in 2026? This Is What History Says.
2025 capped a three-year run in which the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 78%. That's an incredible return, demonstrating the power of investing in the market. That's why investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the S&P 500, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF or the SPDR S&P 500 Trust, has become so popular; the Vanguard fund has $1.5 trillion in assets, higher than the market cap of all but seven U.S. stocks on the market. Investing in these types of ETFs gives you access to the power of the market.After three years of double-digit gains, can the market keep growing in 2026? The answer may surprise you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
