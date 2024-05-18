|
18.05.2024 17:17:00
Will the Markets Sign Off on a Comeback in DocuSign Stock?
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was a darling during the pandemic. It was well-positioned to facilitate online document administration when people could not meet in person.As life returned to normal, growth slowed and the stock fell hard. It lost 80% of its value and remains in a bear market more than a year after the bear market ended in other tech stocks.Nonetheless, DocuSign's growth has not stopped completely, and it hopes to build a competitive advantage by focusing on contract lifecycle management. The question for investors is whether that is enough for buyers to return to this one-time highflier.
