Will the R2 Unveiling on March 7 Be the Saving Grace for Rivian Investors?

Like many electric vehicle (EV) stocks, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has not had a great 2025. The stock is down over 53% year to date, which is worse than Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) more than 24% decline.The sell-off accelerated after Rivian's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report. Rivian has been cutting costs, but its capital expenditures are still high, it continues to lose money, and it expects flat production in 2024 compared to 2023. In other words, the growth narrative is gone, and that has some investors wondering if the investment thesis is broken.Rivian hopes to boost sentiment with the unveiling of its second-generation platform, known as R2, on March 7. Here's what to know about R2, how it could help Rivian, and if it is enough to turn the electric car stock around.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel