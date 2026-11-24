The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose by more than 300 points on Monday, thanks to the news that Jensen Huang would be returning as Nvidia's CEO. The tech company is just one company, but an important one, being the largest holding in many top funds. In the broader sense, its performance can also be symbolic of how well the tech sector is doing.

That's the big problem these days: tech. Tech stocks have been struggling recently, and they may continue to drag down the S&P 500. While the index rose to more than 7,200 yesterday, it's down about 8% from its high of more than 7,800 and is close to correction territory. A decline to around 6,200 would mean it's in a bear market. Could it reach those levels before the end of the year?

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