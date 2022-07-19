|
19.07.2022 14:10:00
Will the SEC Regulate Bitcoin?
For years, government officials have debated what government agency should regulate Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Some believe that the most valuable cryptocurrency should fall under the discretion of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which oversees securities on stock markets. Others propose that it belongs with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which already handles Bitcoin future contracts. While the entire crypto economy remains in the crosshairs of regulators, it seems that politicians and agency officials are starting to realize that not every cryptocurrency is cut from the same cloth. In a recent interview on CNBC, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler was asked to discuss his views on the future of crypto regulation in the US. Continue reading
