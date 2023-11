Will the Six Flags-Cedar Fair Merger Help SeaWorld Entertainment?

Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) these days has been like sitting in the soak zone at one of the marine life park's aquatic shows. You're close to the action up against the glass, but you're also probably going to be all wet by the end of the performance.SeaWorld Entertainment posted disappointing financial results on Wednesday morning. Revenue declined 3% for the seasonally potent third quarter, its worst top-line showing since 2020 with the pandemic-related shutdowns. The stock itself is trading lower in 2023.Against the backdrop of sloppy financials after back-to-back quarters of falling revenue, something interesting happened last week. Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) confirmed reports that it would be acquiring regional amusement park operator Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) in a merger of equals. The combination is expected to close in the first half of next year, in time for busy summer travel season. It may not seem obvious right away, but this is a good thing for SeaWorld Entertainment. Let's take a closer look at what the deal could do to help SeaWorld's rudderless ways.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel