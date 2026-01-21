NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.01.2026 18:00:00
Will the Stock Market Crash in 2026? History Suggests Investors Should Make This 1 Move Right Now.
If you're concerned that market volatility could be looming, you're not alone. A whopping eight in 10 Americans are at least slightly worried about an impending recession, according to a December 2025 survey from financial association MDRT.While nobody can predict exactly what the market will do in 2026, there are some warning signs. The Buffett indicator -- which is the ratio of the total value of U.S. stocks to U.S. GDP -- is currently at a record high of 223%. For context, Warren Buffett once warned that whenever the metric nears 200%, investors are "playing with fire."Again, this doesn't necessarily mean that a recession or bear market is imminent. But it's wise to prepare your portfolio just in case, and history shows there's one fantastic move investors should make right now.
