Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
13.02.2026 09:55:00
Will the Stock Market Crash Under President Donald Trump in 2026? Wall Street Has a Surprising Answer for Investors.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), the most popular benchmark for the U.S. stock market, posted double-digit returns in 2023, 2024, and 2025. And the index is off to a relatively strong start in 2026, adding a little more than 1% year to date amid continued enthusiasm about artificial intelligence.However, President Trump's tariffs have created a great deal of uncertainty, and businesses have responded by hiring fewer workers. The economy added just 181,000 jobs in 2025, a sharp decline from 1.2 million in 2024. In fact, jobs growth has not been so weak since the pandemic in 2020.So what? Slow jobs growth hints at an economic slowdown, which is particularly concerning because the S&P 500 trades at a very expensive valuation. Nevertheless, most Wall Street analysts anticipate double-digit gains in the remaining months of 2026. Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
