:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
04.01.2026 14:36:00
Will the Stock Market Skyrocket in 2026 Under President Donald Trump? A Historically Flawless Correlation Will Be Put to the Test.
During Donald Trump's first term in the White House, the stock market soared. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth stock-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rallied 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively.The first year of Trump's non-consecutive second term in the White House essentially picked up where his first term ended. In 2025, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, respectively, gained 13%, 16%, and 20%.While several headwinds exist that threaten to send stocks into a full-fledged correction, bear market, or elevator-down crash in 2026, one historically flawless correlation points to a fourth consecutive year of double-digit percentage gains for the benchmark index. If this 75-year pattern were to persist, the stock market could skyrocket in the new year under President Trump.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
05.01.26
|In finance, there can be too few reasons to leave (Financial Times)
|
31.12.25
|Can Donald Trump save American coal? (Financial Times)
|
30.12.25