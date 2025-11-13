Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Aktie
ISIN: INE822E01011
13.11.2025 10:02:00
Will the Stock Market Soar if the Supreme Court Rejects Donald Trump's Tariffs? The President Says the Economy Will "Go to Hell."
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) crashed when President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs earlier this year, but the broad-based index has since staged a tremendous comeback, advancing 16% year to date. The S&P 500 is currently on pace for its third consecutive year of double-digit gains, something that has happened only twice this century.However, the question about whether the president exceeded his authority now sits before the Supreme Court, which is expected to issue a ruling by January. Will the stock market soar if the justices reject Trump's tariffs?Image source: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
