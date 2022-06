Will the Summer Travel Season Set Airbnb on a Bull Run?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a couple of summers of being cooped up at home, folks are ready to travel again. According to research from Deloitte, an astounding 46% of Americans are planning a trip that involves staying at a hotel or similar accommodation this summer. The boom comes after travel demand crashed in response to the pandemic. The surge will be great news for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), which has already seen revenue eclipse levels from before the pandemic. But will hot demand for travel during the summer be enough to set Airbnb stock on a bull run? Let's consider its prospects below. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading