|
21.01.2024 10:59:00
Will The Trade Desk Stock Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2040?
The digital ad industry has become a massive business that changed the face of advertising and driven considerable returns in ad stocks such as Alphabet and Meta Platforms.However, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has built a demand-side platform to allow advertisers and agencies to manage ad campaigns. Through its technology, the company has attracted many of the world's largest companies and earned more than $1.3 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2023. That 23% increase also helped it earn a profit during that period.The Trade Desk has become a large-cap stock, but does that allow it to reach a $1 trillion market cap by 2040? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
