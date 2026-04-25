Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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25.04.2026 10:06:00
Will There Be a Stock Market Crash Under President Donald Trump? One Forecasting Tool With 155 Years of History in Its Sails Offers an Answer.
Since the late 1890s, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) or benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) have risen in 26 of the last 33 presidential terms. But under President Donald Trump, annualized returns for the Dow, S&P 500, and growth-stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have been higher than most other presidents.During Trump's first term (Jan. 20, 2017 – Jan. 20, 2021), the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq gained 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively. These widely followed indexes have rallied 14%, 19%, and 25%, respectively, since Trump's second, non-consecutive term began (through April 17).President Trump delivering remarks. Image source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead, courtesy of the National Archives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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