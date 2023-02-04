Will These 3 Potential Blockbuster Drugs Lift Bristol Myers Squibb?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares in pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are up a little more than 11% over the past year.The company posted third-quarter revenue of $11.2 billion, a decrease of 3%, with one culprit being the loss of exclusivity for one of its blockbuster drugs, Revlimid. The blood cancer therapy reported sales of $2.4 billion, down 28% year over year. Before the end of the decade, blood thinner Eliquis and immunology drug Opdivo will also face patent cliffs.Fortunately for the healthcare company, there are three other potential blockbuster therapies waiting in the wings: Sotyktu, Abecma, and Opdualag. The company has had triple-digit growth over the past decade in revenue and earnings per share (EPS) and that doesn't seem likely to change, thanks to its newer therapies.