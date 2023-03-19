|
19.03.2023 10:06:00
Will This Be an Abnormally Long Bear Market? 1 Unorthodox Indicator Weighs In
Although Wall Street offers few guarantees, one you can absolutely count on is that stock market corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a normal part of the long-term investing cycle.Thanks to data compiled by sell-side consultancy company Yardeni Research, we know there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) since the beginning of 1950. On average, that's an official correction every 1.87 years. Last year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all respectively entered bear markets. As of March 15, it's been 436 calendar days since the widely followed S&P 500 started its decline and 435 calendar days for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average. It has both new and tenured investors wondering when, exactly, this bear market will end.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
