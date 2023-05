Will This Be the Key to Unlocking Bitcoin's Mass Adoption?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rise of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price over the last decade has been primarily the result of retail buyers. While retail investors are more common than their institutional counterparts, institutional investors, such as hedge funds and other financial companies, have deep pockets and could prove to be the next driver of Bitcoin's adoption and price ascension. However, most of these institutional companies have yet to get in on the Bitcoin game due to a handful of obstacles, and one of those is the lack of approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the stock market.But that could be changing soon.