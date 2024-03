Will This Be the Shortest Bull Market on Record? These 2 Recession Indicators Point to Yes.

Just two months ago, the new bull market became official.The S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high of 4,839.81 on Jan. 19, and the broad market index has continued to rally since then, up more than 10% year to date at recent prices.Investors have fully embraced the new bull market, driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) and expectations that interest rates will come down, according to the Federal Reserve's own forecast. Falling interest rates tend to grease the economy by making it easier to borrow, which helps a wide range of industries, including real estate, autos, and banking.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel