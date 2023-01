Will This Billion-Dollar Acquisition Be a Smart Move for Merck?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Because new medicines come with patent protection for lengthy periods of time, the pharmaceutical industry is unsurprisingly a very lucrative one. But successful companies must be careful to not be self-congratulatory.That is because to stay at the top of the mountain as a drug maker, a company must constantly maintain a combination of innovation and dealmaking. Few companies do these two things better than Merck (NYSE: MRK).Earlier this month the pharmaceutical giant closed its $1.35 billion, all-cash deal with the oncology company Imago BioSciences. But was it the right move for Merck? Let's look at Imago BioSciences' drug candidate bomedemstat to address this question.