Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
19.03.2022 13:08:00
Will This Bold Decision Backfire on Etsy?
Esty (NASDAQ: ETSY), an online marketplace, really irked its sellers a few weeks ago when it announced that it is increasing sellers' its fees by a whopping 30%. Investors also raised serious questions -- why would Etsy raise its fees in a time of such dire economic uncertainty, and jeopardize its growth prospects? Many investors may choose to stay away from Etsy over these concerns, but for long-term investors that can prove to be an ill-advised decision. Here's why.Etsy has become a go-to place for over 90 million customers. The company operates a two-sided online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers around the globe. Etsy separates itself from the mass e-commerce retailers by focusing on unique and hand-crafted goods that customers just can't get anywhere else. The distinctive and superior-quality goods on Etsy's website attract more and more buyers, who in turn entice more sellers to the platform, creating a virtuous circle. Sellers -- the talented independent creators, artists, and entrepreneurs who feed the imaginations and aspirations of millions of buyers -- are central to Etsy's success. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|27,83
|13,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und großer Verfallstag: US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- ATX geht auf grünem Terrain ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit leichten Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls etwas fester. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich freundlich. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag schlussendlich mehrheitlich optimistisch.