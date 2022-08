Will This Brand-New Tax Change Hurt Stock Market Returns?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains a number of provisions. It aims to raise revenue and combat inflation by implementing a 15% corporate alternative minimum tax, allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, and increase IRS enforcement on high-income taxpayers. And it plans to invest $437 billion in energy security, climate change , and an extension of the Affordable Care Act.However, there is one tax change that was added at the last minute that could have a major impact on some of the stocks in your portfolio: a 1% excise tax on corporate stock buybacks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading