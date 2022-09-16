|
16.09.2022 12:45:00
Will This Cryptocurrency Be the STEPN of 2023?
In many ways, STEPN (CRYPTO: GMT) has been one of the standout success stories for the crypto community in 2022. Since its launch in March, STEPN is up roughly 320% for the year. What makes STEPN stand out is that it pioneered an entirely new concept: move-to-earn gaming. Until this year, if you had told someone that you could earn crypto by buying a pair of digital sneakers online and then going out for a walk in your neighborhood, people would have thought you were crazy. But the idea was so novel that investors immediately grasped its significance.So what might be a similar type of concept that will captivate the crypto community next? This needs to be more than just "the next hot non-fungible token (NFT) project" or the "next big meme coin." This needs to be a huge, macro storyline that impacts the entire blockchain and crypto industry and galvanizes investors to think big about crypto in 2023. One such storyline might be the "Internet of Blockchains" concept from Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM).One big problem the blockchain and crypto industry faces right now is interoperability, and this is exactly the problem that Cosmos is trying to solve. Quite simply, different blockchains have a hard time talking to each other. Sending digital assets from one blockchain to another blockchain can often be unnecessarily complex or expensive. So Cosmos is trying to become the blockchain that helps cryptos talk to each other. It is calling its approach the "Internet of Blockchains."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.