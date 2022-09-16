Will This Cryptocurrency Be the STEPN of 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In many ways, STEPN (CRYPTO: GMT) has been one of the standout success stories for the crypto community in 2022. Since its launch in March, STEPN is up roughly 320% for the year. What makes STEPN stand out is that it pioneered an entirely new concept: move-to-earn gaming. Until this year, if you had told someone that you could earn crypto by buying a pair of digital sneakers online and then going out for a walk in your neighborhood, people would have thought you were crazy. But the idea was so novel that investors immediately grasped its significance.So what might be a similar type of concept that will captivate the crypto community next? This needs to be more than just "the next hot non-fungible token (NFT) project" or the "next big meme coin." This needs to be a huge, macro storyline that impacts the entire blockchain and crypto industry and galvanizes investors to think big about crypto in 2023. One such storyline might be the "Internet of Blockchains" concept from Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM).One big problem the blockchain and crypto industry faces right now is interoperability, and this is exactly the problem that Cosmos is trying to solve. Quite simply, different blockchains have a hard time talking to each other. Sending digital assets from one blockchain to another blockchain can often be unnecessarily complex or expensive. So Cosmos is trying to become the blockchain that helps cryptos talk to each other. It is calling its approach the "Internet of Blockchains."