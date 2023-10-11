|
11.10.2023 14:05:00
Will This Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Keep Its Momentum or Flop?
In the future, investors may remember 2023 as the year Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) began its comeback. After falling by 85% from its peak at one point late in 2022, it has started rebounding, rising by more than 140% since this year began. However, the artificial intelligence (AI) stock achieved most of those gains in the spring and early summer, and it has since plateaued. The question for investors is whether the stock has just paused before its next move higher or if it's destined to retest its all-time lows from 2022.Palantir staged its comeback by leveraging its AI connection. Its ability to analyze data and deliver insights has long hinged on AI, which helps the system continuously improve by applying feedback and user data. As a result, both governments and commercial enterprises have successfully deployed this technology to discover insights and improve efficiency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
