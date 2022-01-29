Will This Metaverse Pioneer Start Showing Signs of Slowing When It Reports Q4 Earnings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 15. The metaverse pioneer had thrived since the pandemic onset when millions of kids worldwide started spending a lot more time at home. Parents undoubtedly felt their kids were safer playing with their friends virtually on Roblox than in person while a potentially deadly virus is in circulation. But now that schools are welcoming kids back in person and more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, Roblox could start to show signs of slowing momentum when it reports Q4 earnings on Feb. 15. Image source: Getty Images.Revenue has exploded for Roblox since the pandemic onset. Its revenue of $509 million in its most recent quarter ended Sept. 30 was more than the $508.4 million in revenue it generated in all of 2019. Of course, not all of that explosive growth can be attributed to the pandemic. After all, Roblox grew sales by 56.4% in 2019, but the pandemic can be credited for putting fuel on the fire. Continue reading