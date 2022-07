Will Tractor Supply Disappoint Investors Next Week?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are bracing for some bad news from Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) in just a few days. Sure, the rural lifestyle retailer enjoyed strong sales growth to start fiscal 2022, even compared to soaring results a year earlier. But industry trends worsened in the weeks following its mid-April earnings update. Rivals including Target and Walmart have lowered their short-term profit outlooks while noting surprisingly large shifts in consumer demand.The big question heading into Tractor Supply's Thursday announcement is whether its business was harmed by these shifts, which could spark inventory write-downs and price cuts over the next several months. We'll also learn about management's updated outlook for the wider fiscal year.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading