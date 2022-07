Will Traeger Sizzle or Smoke This Summer?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The originator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, Traeger (NYSE: COOK) looks to take a bigger slice of the outdoor cooking market this summer. Using disruptive state-of-the-art technology to achieve unmatched ease of use, Traeger grills are in a class of their own. If Traeger can expand its share of the U.S. grill market during the summer selling season, things could really heat up.Traeger's stock has underperformed since the company IPO'd last year, and it forecasts a difficult remainder of 2022 ahead. But with the recent launch of its new and improved, high-tech Timberline grills with touchscreen interfaces and Wi-Fi capabilities, Traeger looks to redefine the product class altogether. Ranging in price from $450 to $3,800, Traeger grills burn pill-shaped wood pellets instead of gas or charcoal. The company claims to make wood-fired grilling as easy as turning on your oven, and the grills can also smoke, bake, roast, and braise. Continue reading