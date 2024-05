Will Uber Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

Since the start of 2023, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index have put up tremendous gains. This favorable market backdrop has helped lift certain businesses much higher than others.Uber (NYSE: UBER), for example, has soared 168% during that time. It's currently sitting at 20% off its peak price, but investor enthusiasm is still high toward this company.Can this growth tech stock continue its ascent to reach a $1 trillion market cap by 2035? Investors need to consider where Uber is today, as well as where it could go, to determine if it has as shot at entering this exclusive club.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel