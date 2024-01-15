|
15.01.2024 13:07:00
Will United Launch Alliance Have an IPO in 2024?
2023 has come and gone. 2024 is here. And last I checked, United Launch Alliance (ULA) is still a private company.Surprisingly, this means that the sale by Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) of their ULA space launch subsidiary, didn't happen as planned -- or as pundits predicted all year long in 2023. It also means we now have to ask a new question:Will Boeing and Lockheed sell ULA in 2024 instead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
