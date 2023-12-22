|
22.12.2023 15:53:00
Will UnitedHealth Group Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has a market capitalization of close to $500 billion and is one of the largest healthcare stocks you can invest in today. That means if it were to double in value, it would reach a $1 trillion valuation -- a distinction that no healthcare stock has achieved thus far.While it's unlikely that the health insurance giant will double in value in a year or two, it's definitely a possibility in the long run; the stock has doubled in just the past five years. Can UnitedHealth Group stock do that again and grow to a value of $1 trillion by 2030?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:03
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert UnitedHealth-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in UnitedHealth von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones verbucht am Dienstagmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones klettert (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Freitagmittag fester (finanzen.at)