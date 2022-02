Will Upstart Holdings Be Worth More Than Meta Platforms (Facebook) by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're an investor in growth companies, it is likely that only a few stocks will drive your returns over the long haul. These are companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple, stocks that appreciate many times in value over a decade or longer, more than compensating for any losers in your portfolio. Given the recent growth of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), it looks like the disruptive lending platform has a chance to become one of these long-term compounders for growth investors. If that is the case, I thought it would be interesting to compare the company to one of the mega-cap technology giants and see whether it had the potential to match their size a decade from now. Upstart is a company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to rate consumer creditworthiness, angling to upend the financial industry's reliance on the traditional FICO score -- a measure that doesn't always give an accurate read on a borrower's credit risk. Will it be worth more than technology giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) , formerly Facebook, by 2030? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading