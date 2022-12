Will Upstart Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

How does the old saying go? The higher they fly, the harder they fall?That's certainly been the case for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The move from this artificial intelligence-based lending platform's public offering price of $20 per share two years ago to October 2021's peak at $401.49 was thrilling, but the slide back to its present price near $17 a share means every current owner is likely in the red ... and most of them by more than a little.Don't be too quick to throw in the towel if you're still hanging on though. If you've been waiting for the right entry point, this may be it. While there's no way of knowing for sure we're near a major bottom before a rebound, the risk-versus-reward relationship is finally favoring the buyers.