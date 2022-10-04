|
04.10.2022 11:45:00
Will Veeva Systems Stock Rebound From Its Recent Sharp Downturn?
When Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) released its most recent earnings report at the end of August, the stock dropped sharply as lower-than-expected guidance confirmed investors' fears about a slowing economy impacting results. And, in the current pessimistic investing environment, there is good reason to wonder whether Veeva's stock can rebound.Here are several reasons why Veeva's stock will bounce back over the long term.Veeva has two long-term competitive advantages surrounding its cloud business that deter larger companies from coming in and stealing market share during this downturn.Continue reading
