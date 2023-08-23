|
23.08.2023 11:05:00
Will Verizon Increase Its Dividend Next Month?
Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) stock has been an attractive investment for dividend growth investors to hold over the years. Today, its dividend yield is close to 8%. That's not typical for the company, and a big reason it's that high is that the stock price has been plummeting to lows it hasn't been at in more than a decade.Given the adversity facing the business, should investors still expect Verizon to increase its dividend next month?For 16 straight years, Verizon has been raising its dividend. Its streak is the longest in the U.S. telecom industry. Last September, it boosted its per-share dividend to $0.6525, representing an increase of just under 2%. Over the past five years, the company's dividend has risen by less than 11%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
