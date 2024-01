Will Visa Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

In the last 10 years, shares of Visa (NYSE: V) have climbed 377%. This performance is stellar, no doubt, and it exceeds what an investor would have achieved by putting money into an S&P 500 index fund.As of this writing, this credit card giant carries a market cap of $530 billion. But can it become a $1 trillion stock by the end of the decade?Here's what investors need to know about the probability of Visa basically doubling in value over the next roughly seven years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel