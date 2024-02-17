|
17.02.2024 13:28:00
Will Visa Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?
Visa currently has a market cap of $560 billion. To join the trillion-dollar market cap club, it would almost need to double. Can it do that over the next decade or so?Visa processes more payment volume than any other credit card network. It processed more than $15 trillion over the trailing 12 months and has relationships with more than 14,500 financial institutions worldwide. That means it has access to more customers, and it powers 4.3 million cards globally. Every time a customer swipes a card, Visa takes a fee.
