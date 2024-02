Will Visa Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

Credit card superstar Visa (NYSE: V) isn't as old as you might think, at least as a stand-alone stock. Fans may not realize that once upon a time, Visa was the credit card arm of Bank of America, and it was spun off with its own initial public offering (IPO) in 2008. Since then, it's had a fabulous run, gaining more than six times the S&P 500's gains in the same time period. Visa currently has a market cap of $560 billion. To join the trillion-dollar market cap club, it would almost need to double. Can it do that over the next decade or so?Visa processes more payment volume than any other credit card network. It processed more than $15 trillion over the trailing 12 months and has relationships with more than 14,500 financial institutions worldwide. That means it has access to more customers, and it powers 4.3 million cards globally. Every time a customer swipes a card, Visa takes a fee.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel