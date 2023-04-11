Will Walgreens Be the Next Big Stock to Cut Its Dividend?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many companies slashed their dividend payments this year, including top tech company Intel. Spending big money on growth led to an inevitable crossroads for the company that resulted in the tech giant deciding to trim its payouts so that it would have more cash available for growth initiatives.One healthcare company that could find itself in a similar position is Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). While its 5.3% yield looks mighty attractive right now, is this a dividend that investors can count on?It's tempting to look at Walgreens' stock and say that with a streak of increasing its dividend for 47 straight years, the payout should be a lock. But a reduced dividend is a possibility that investors shouldn't overlook.Continue reading